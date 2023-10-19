TikTok Trend of “Bone-Smashing” Raises Concern among Doctors and Experts

Skincare tutorials, fashion channels, and exercise influencers dominate the content on TikTok. However, not all the advice found on the platform should be trusted. In recent weeks, a dangerous trend called “bone-smashing” has gained popularity on TikTok, prompting concerns from doctors and experts.

The term “bone-smashing” is not euphemistic. It refers to a practice where individuals believe that hitting parts of their face with their fists or even using a hammer to strike areas of the skull, they can fracture bones in a way that will result in a more aesthetically pleasing appearance. Supporters of this trend claim that it can create a more defined chin or sharper cheekbones.

Emergency room doctor Josh Trebach took to social media to warn against this dangerous practice. He emphasized that “bone-smashing” is unsafe and ineffective. Osteopaths and orthopedic surgeons also agree that this trend should be avoided.

The origin of “bone-smashing” can be traced back to toxic subcultures, such as incels or “involuntarily celibate” individuals. Incels are known for their misogynistic attacks on women and their obsession with improving their appearance to increase their sex appeal. Within the incel community, the pursuit of “looksmaxxing” is common. This involves employing various methods, including extreme measures, to enhance one’s physical appearance.

However, “bone-smashing” is not a legitimate technique supported scientific evidence. It is based on a misunderstanding of Wolff’s law, a principle about bone remodeling under higher strain. In online forums, individuals have shared their experiences with attempting this practice, with mixed results and sarcastic comments.

While TikTok has removed content depicting dangerous activities like “bone-smashing,” there is still concern that impressionable individuals, particularly teenagers, may fall for this trend. The internet can be a breeding ground for misinformation that can have real-world consequences. It is important to approach online trends with caution and consult reputable sources for advice on personal appearance.

In conclusion, “bone-smashing” is a dangerous trend that individuals should avoid. It originated from toxic subcultures and lacks scientific support. It is crucial to prioritize one’s safety and well-being when seeking ways to enhance appearance.