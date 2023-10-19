Martin Scorsese Takes TikTok Storm: From Director to Social Media Star

Martin Scorsese, the acclaimed filmmaker behind classics such as Mean Streets and Taxi Driver, has found a new platform to showcase his talent: TikTok. The 80-year-old director has gained popularity on the social media platform, thanks to his daughter Francesca, who is an actress, filmmaker, and influencer.

In one of the first TikTok videos featuring Scorsese, Francesca introduces him to items such as scrunchies, bobby pins, and nipple pasties. The lighthearted video pokes fun at his lack of knowledge about feminine products but quickly gained traction with nearly 400,000 views.

Another video depicts Scorsese’s “tough guy” image, commonly associated with his mob movies like Goodfellas and Casino. In the short clip, Francesca playfully tells her father that she may forgive him for something, only to reveal that she has already informed him otherwise. This post received 2.6 million views, demonstrating Scorsese’s growing popularity on TikTok.

Scorsese’s close relationship with his family also shines through in heartwarming videos. In one instance, he participates in a trend where Francesca pretends she has a flea in her hand, prompting a humorous reaction from the director. This video garnered over 2 million views.

Scorsese’s most recent TikTok video features him taking part in a Q&A session with Francesca, where she quizzes him on modern slang words. Surprisingly, Scorsese gets most of them right, showing a grasp of popular Gen-Z language. The video has already reached 2 million views.

And in a creative skit, Scorsese uses his own voice and introduces his pet dog, Oscar, as his next muse, expressing his desire to find a new face for his movies. The dog “auditions” for the role, amusingly capturing the director’s attention. This TikTok has gained over 300,000 views in just one day.

From his early films to his latest project, Killers of the Flower Moon, Scorsese continues to captivate audiences with his storytelling. It seems that his foray into TikTok has only added to his legacy, proving that age is no barrier to becoming a social media sensation.

