TikTok Collaborates with Streaming Music Services to Enhance User Experience

TikTok, the leading short video platform, is joining forces with popular streaming music services including Spotify and Amazon Music to introduce a new feature that allows users to save songs from TikTok videos directly to their preferred streaming music app. This collaboration comes at a time when TikTok’s influence on the music industry is increasingly prominent, impacting music charts and the discovery of new artists.

The new feature, called “Add to Music app,” will appear as a button with the label “Add Song” next to the track name at the bottom of TikTok videos in the For You Feed. By tapping this button, users can save the song to their streaming music app. Upon first interaction with the feature, users can select their preferred music service as their default option.

For Spotify users in the U.S. and the U.K., the saved songs will be added to their “Liked Songs” playlist. The option to set up this default service can be found in the Settings page under “Music.” Spotify has plans to expand support for more markets in the future.

Similarly, Amazon Music listeners in the U.S. and U.K. will have the ability to add TikTok songs to a “TikTok Songs” playlist or a playlist of their choice. However, this feature will be limited to Prime members and Amazon Music Unlimited customers.

To utilize the “Add to Music App” feature, both the TikTok app and the user’s streaming music app must be updated to the latest version. Spotify has confirmed that the feature is available for both iOS and Android users.

This partnership between TikTok and streaming music services highlights the platform’s dedication to enhancing user experience and strengthening its ties with the music industry. While TikTok expands its own music streaming service, TikTok Music, on a global scale, it remains beneficial for the platform to collaborate with established streaming players. This cooperative approach enables TikTok users to seamlessly transition from music discovery on the platform to full-length song consumption on their preferred streaming music app.

