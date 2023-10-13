TikTok Releases Report on Shopping Trends: How Brands Can Engage with Audiences

TikTok has recently published its What’s Next: Shopping Trend report, which delves into the evolving shopping behaviors and culture on the platform. The report also provides insights on how brands can actively participate in community commerce. Supported data and case studies, the report offers actionable takeaways and trend analysis.

The findings of the report are structured around three key aspects of shopping culture on TikTok, referred to as the “Layers of Love.” These layers highlight the underlying factors that influence user behavior on the platform, accompanied relevant “Shopper Trend Signals” that indicate emerging interests and behaviors.

The first layer, “It’s a match,” emphasizes the importance of brands immediately communicating added value to users. Rather than resorting to overt product marketing, brands should focus on building trust through unique and authentic content, creating longer-form content, connections, and partnerships. Building trust leads to long-term loyalty from audiences, as brands that consistently advertised on TikTok experienced a 41% increase in viewer trust.

The second layer, “Getting to know you,” highlights the significance of brands going beyond surface-level interactions. By tapping into users’ identity and community, brands can provide pathways for audiences to learn more about themselves, their communities, and their favorite brands. The report reveals that 44% of TikTok users in the GCC make purchases to fit in with their friends or community, showing the influence of communities on purchasing decisions.

The final layer, “Growing together,” emphasizes the importance of fostering sustained loyalty and brand growth. While instant gratification and viral moments are essential, the real value lies in maintaining customer satisfaction, generating repeat purchases, and fostering organic word-of-mouth. Notably, TikTok generates double the amount of post-purchase content creation compared to other platforms, indicating the platform’s impact on sustaining brand growth.

Overall, the report emphasizes the potential for brands of all sizes and industries to connect with their unique audiences on TikTok. By understanding and leveraging the layers of shopping culture on the platform, brands can build lasting relationships with customers.

Source: TikTok What’s Next: Shopping Trend Report