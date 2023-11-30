TikTok Unveils Artist Account for Musicians to Boost Discoverability

TikTok has launched its new Artist Account feature, offering musicians innovative ways to enhance their profiles and improve discoverability. The suite of tools is designed not only for up-and-coming artists but also for established icons who want to separate their music from their videos, likes, and reposted content. By adding an artist tag to their profiles, musicians can have a dedicated tab solely for their music.

To qualify for an artist tag, TikTok requires a minimum of four uploaded sounds or songs on the app. Additionally, artists can select a song to pin to the top of their music tab, ensuring it receives prominent visibility. When a musician releases new content, the app will label their songs as “new” for up to 14 days before and 30 days after the release date. All new tracks will be automatically added to the artist’s music tab.

Since its introduction, TikTok’s Artist Account tools have gained significant traction, with already 70,000 artists utilizing them to enhance their presence. The app’s ability to create viral trends and propel new talents into the spotlight has made it a breeding ground for content in the music industry. Its impact has been so profound that even industry giants like Spotify are contemplating incorporating video-based music discovery feeds.

With the introduction of the Artist Account feature, TikTok continues to revolutionize the way musicians interact with their audience and boost their chances of success. By providing a dedicated space for music and promoting new releases, the platform empowers artists to connect with fans and reach a broader audience.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Who can create an Artist Account on TikTok?

To create an Artist Account, you need to be a musician or a music creator and have at least four sounds or songs uploaded to the TikTok app.

2. How can I make my music more discoverable on TikTok?

To make your music more discoverable, you can add an artist tag to your profile, which grants you a separate tab exclusively for your music. You can also pin one of your songs to the top of the music tab for enhanced visibility.

3. Will my new music automatically appear on my profile?

Yes, any new tracks you release will automatically be added to your profile’s music tab. Additionally, TikTok will label your new songs as “new” for up to 14 days before and 30 days after the release date.

4. How many artists are currently using TikTok’s Artist Account tools?

Over 70,000 artists have already embraced TikTok’s Artist Account tools to elevate their online presence and connect with their fans through dedicated music tabs.