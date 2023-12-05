TikTok’s New Ageing Filter Encourages Positive Outlook on Ageing

Summary: TikTok users have warmly embraced a new ageing filter trend that promotes a positive and emotional response to seeing themselves grow older. The ‘Ageing Progression Filter’ gradually transforms faces over a span of 50 years, simulating the effects of ageing such as wrinkles, sagging skin, and grey hair. Unlike the previous “Aged” filter, which caused distress and fear of ageing, this new trend has inspired users to appreciate their future selves and reflect on the beauty of growing older.

The previous “Aged” filter on TikTok, with its AI-generated predictions of users’ future appearance, sparked dismay and even led some individuals to consider drastic measures such as getting Botox or going into debt for expensive treatments. However, the latest ageing filter has taken a different approach, capturing hearts and minds with its gradual and more realistic representation of the ageing process.

Many users have expressed deep emotions while using the filter, with some welled up in tears and contemplating their future lives as grandparents. Users have also found beauty in seeing themselves resemble their parents or appreciating the passage of time and the wisdom that accompanies it.

This significant shift in sentiment towards the latest trend raises questions about why it has been received so positively. It could be that people are consciously countering the negativity associated with the previous filter or that the gradual transformation offers a less shocking experience compared to the abrupt before-and-after effect. This new filter allows users to visualize their lives evolving, in addition to observing the changes in their faces.

In a time when AI filters can distort our perception and body image issues have severe effects on mental and physical well-being, finding joy and happiness in the natural process of ageing is a radical and self-loving act. This trend offers a refreshing perspective that challenges the ageist narratives propagated the billion-dollar anti-ageing industry. Encouraging a positive outlook on ageing empowers individuals to embrace their future selves and appreciate the beauty that comes with the passage of time.