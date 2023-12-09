New Heights of Representation: TikTok’s Most Viewed Video Celebrates Dark-Skinned Beauty

In a groundbreaking moment for the beauty industry, TikTok’s most viewed video of the year features influencer and model Nyadollie Deng, a dark-skinned Black woman, showcasing a quick and easy makeup tutorial. With over 504 million views, this video has resonated with viewers who have long sought more inclusivity in the cosmetics world.

For many years, the cosmetics industry has predominantly catered to white women, leaving little representation for individuals with deeper skin tones. However, recent strides towards diversity, such as Fenty’s inclusive foundation launches, have paved the way for change. Nyadollie’s video represents a powerful symbol of the growing demand for inclusive beauty.

Viewers, like Saskia Calliste from London, expressed their joy and admiration for Nyadollie’s video. As a dark-skinned Black woman who has struggled to find suitable shades in the past, Saskia celebrated Nyadollie’s success and highlighted the influence that Black women have on makeup trends. Others, like Tammie Danquah, expressed hope that this video would encourage more people to feel comfortable in their own skin, especially those with deeper skin tones.

The impact of Nyadollie’s video extends beyond racial backgrounds. Zareen Kazmi, a South Asian viewer, emphasized the importance of brands catering to darker shades, while Ayesha Peters underscored the need for a more diverse range of bold colors for dark-skinned individuals.

These sentiments align with a report released in 2022 that revealed the beauty and wellness industry still has a long way to go in terms of inclusivity. The findings showed that Black female shoppers often struggle to find suitable cosmetics and skincare products. Despite the diversity drive sparked Fenty, brands are falling short in meeting the needs of multi-ethnic consumers.

Nyadollie’s video serves as a reminder to the beauty industry that representation matters. It highlights the demand for a wide range of shades, undertones, and vibrant colors that cater to all skin tones. The popularity of this video signifies a desire for change in the cosmetics world and emphasizes the importance of inclusivity.

The impact of Nyadollie’s video goes beyond TikTok, sparking conversations about representation and inspiring individuals to challenge the beauty industry’s status quo. Ultimately, it is a call for all makeup brands to step up and ensure that everyone feels seen and represented in the world of beauty.