Spooky Halloween Cocktails: TikTok’s “Monster Mash” Mimosas

Ready to add some Halloween flair to your adult drinks this year? Look no further than TikTok’s latest trend, the “Monster Mash” mimosas. This festive cocktail is not only eye-catching but also easy to make, requiring just a few ingredients.

To make these bewitching mimosas, start with the classic mimosa recipe of sparkling wine or champagne and orange juice. However, instead of orange juice, add a ½ ounce of melon liquor for that quintessential monster green color. To make them even more enticing, add approximately ¼ teaspoon of edible glitter to each glass. This will give your mimosas a sparkly, spooky touch.

To take your “Monster Mash” mimosas to the next level, consider adding some extra details. Chill your champagne and melon liquor beforehand for a more satisfying drink. You can also decorate the tops of your glasses with premade squeezable frosting and colorful Halloween sprinkles. These additional touches will make your mimosas even more visually appealing.

If melon liquor isn’t your cup of tea, TikTok offers more variations for spooky mimosas. For a deep red color, try a mixture of champagne, cranberry juice, and gummy eyeballs on skewers. Add a scoop of edible glitter for an extra mystery. Another option is a deep turquoise green mimosa made combining blue curaçao, orange juice, and champagne.

With TikTok’s Halloween-themed mimosa recipes, you can impress your guests with visually appealing and delicious cocktails. So go ahead and indulge in the festive spirit with a “Monster Mash” or any other spooky variation. Cheers!

