Mikayla Nogueira Opens Up About Her Weight Loss Journey and Dealing with Body Shamers

Mikayla Nogueira, a well-known beauty star, opened up about her personal weight loss journey through a TikTok video. She addressed a follower’s accusation that she was using the diabetes medication Ozempic to lose weight. Nogueira clarified that her weight loss was not due to the medication, but rather a result of her recovery from binge-eating disorder.

In her TikTok video, Nogueira shared her frustrations with the comments, stating that they can be hurtful, especially considering her ongoing battle with an eating disorder. She expressed that recovery from such a condition is already challenging, and receiving comments like these only make it more difficult.

Nogueira emphasized the importance of respecting others’ choices regarding their health and weight loss methods. While she personally decided not to use Ozempic in her own recovery, she made it clear that she does not judge those who choose to do so.

“It’s working for you, let it work,” Nogueira said, acknowledging that everyone’s journey is different. She underscored the need for a healthy relationship with food, exercise, and body image, and explained that the path of medication like Ozempic would not align with her personal recovery goals.

Nogueira concluded her video expressing pride in her weight loss achievements and the fact that she achieved it naturally and healthily. She also mentioned that she had previously dealt with body shaming comments before her wedding, but had come to accept and love her body.

This is not the first time Nogueira has had to address comments about her weight on social media. She has previously defended her body and confidently embraced her appearance. Nogueira married Cody Hawken in July, and despite negative comments about her weight, she remained excited and proud to walk down the aisle just the way she is.

In a society that often scrutinizes and criticizes people’s bodies, Nogueira’s openness and resilience serve as a powerful reminder to prioritize health, self-acceptance, and empathy towards others.