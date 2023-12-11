How TikTok Has Sparked a New Wave of Virtual Meet-Cutes

In a digital age filled with dating apps and swiping left or right, the days of experiencing a movie-worthy meet-cute with your future partner seem to be dwindling. But fear not, because TikTok has come to the rescue with a charming new trend that allows couples to recreate their very own meet-cute moments and live out their romantic fantasies.

If you’re not familiar with the term, a meet-cute is a “cute, charming, or amusing first encounter between romantic partners.” And TikTokers are taking this concept to a whole new level.

The trend involves capturing a staged encounter that mimics a rom-com scene. It starts like any other TikTok filmed in public, with one person (let’s call them the main character) setting their phone down and stepping away, seemingly preoccupied with capturing some self-timer content or showing off their outfit. In the background, their real-life partner walks behind them, appearing to coincidentally bump into them. The two lock eyes, share a passionate kiss, and it’s as if they’ve just met the love of their life in real time.

To add more excitement to the scene, some participants have their partners spill a drink on themselves “accidentally,” embracing the quirkiness that is often seen in romantic comedies.

While the trend doesn’t have an official name or hashtag, the associated sound has been used in over 172.2K videos, indicating its popularity among TikTok users.

It’s unclear who originated the trend, but one of the earliest adopters appears to be creator @moritz_hau, who shared their version with the caption “Love at first bump” on September 22, and it quickly garnered over 2.1 million likes.

The appeal of this trend lies in the nostalgia and charm of rom-coms. Whether you’re a casual viewer or an avid fan, there’s something undeniably heartwarming about the classic meet-cute scene. And TikTokers are jumping at the chance to recreate these magical moments, because who can resist the allure of a feel-good love story?

In a world that often feels disconnected, finding joy in these virtual meet-cutes gives us a sense of hope and reminds us that love can bloom in the most unexpected places, even in the short span of a 15-second TikTok video. So, if you’re in need of a little romance, it might be time to open TikTok and let yourself get swept away these modern-day fairy tales.