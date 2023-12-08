Bold and Powerful Makeup: Embrace Your Inner Femme Fatale

The latest makeup trend taking over social media is “man-eater” makeup, a bold and powerful look that embraces your inner femme fatale. With dark moody eyes, strong contouring, and striking lips, this captivating aesthetic exudes mystery, seduction, and empowerment.

Unlike the soft and natural looks of summer, “man-eater” makeup is all about making a statement. It’s the go-to look for badass individuals who want to put their best face forward while exuding an unapproachable aura. The hashtag #maneatermakeup has gained 1.7 million views on TikTok, and users have been trying out the trend and putting their own spin on it.

To achieve the “man-eater” makeup, start prepping your skin with a moisturizer and primer. Apply a full-coverage foundation and concealer to create a flawless base. Contour your cheekbones, jawline, and nose for added definition, and highlight the high points of your face to enhance your features.

The focal point of this makeup look is the winged eyes. Use an eye primer to ensure long-lasting wear, then apply a medium brown eyeshadow to the crease and blend it towards the outer corner for a smoked-out effect. Create a winged eyeliner on the top lash line and extend it into the inner corner of the eyes. For a more dramatic look, smudge a dark eyeshadow along the lower lash line.

Finish the eyes applying volumizing mascara and adding false lashes to create a sultry fox eye effect. Shape your brows with a clear brow gel and fill in any sparse areas with a brow pencil.

For the lips, use a bold lip liner to define your lips and fill them in with a lipstick to create the illusion of fuller lips. Finish with a glossy lip gloss for a plump and luscious finish.

To ensure your makeup lasts all night, set it with a matte setting spray. This will keep your look intact and smudge-free.

The “man-eater” makeup trend is all about embracing self-confidence and empowerment. It works for everyone, regardless of skin tone, eye color, or face shape. So channel your inner femme fatale and rock this fierce and authoritative look.