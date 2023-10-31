The Rise of “Boston University Red” Nail Trend on TikTok

TikTok is notorious for popularizing beauty trends, and its latest obsession is the vibrant and eye-catching nail color known as “Boston University Red.” Created the brand DND, this scarlet red shade has taken TikTok storm, with users raving about its perfect balance of darkness and brightness.

The inspiration behind “Boston University Red” comes from one of Boston University’s official hues, known as BU Red or Pantone’s 186. This shade, along with black, represents the university’s official colors. It appears that TikTok users have embraced this color wholeheartedly, as the hashtag #bostonuniversityred has already garnered over 226,000 views on the app.

TikTok creators and users are quick adopters of viral trends, and this nail color is no exception. Videos of manicures featuring “Boston University Red” are being shared across the platform, with users expressing their love for the shade. From @kybeal_ proclaiming it as their new favorite to @heluviee describing it as the perfect vampy red for Halloween, there is no shortage of enthusiasm for this trend.

While TikTok’s beauty trends often come and go, the fascination with red nails has remained constant for centuries. Esteemed nail brands like OPI and Essie offer a wide range of red shades, each with its own allure. In recent TikTok discussions about the “red nail theory,” users have debated whether red nails can boost confidence and attract potential suitors. Some TikTokkers have claimed that wearing red nails increased their dating prospects, while others have taken a more lighthearted approach and jokingly demanded 10 dates lined up for the following week.

“Boston University Red” may be an extension of this ongoing obsession with red manicures, but it’s important to remember that personal style and preferences should always prevail. TikTok may introduce new trends and spark lively debates, but at the end of the day, the choice of nail color should reflect individual taste.

