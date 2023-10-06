TikTok’s Navel Oiling Trend: Health Claims vs. Reality

The latest viral health trend on TikTok is navel oiling, also known as navel pulling, which involves pouring oil into the belly button and massaging it into the skin and abdomen. This practice, based on Ayurvedic methods from India, has recently gained popularity on the platform, with videos associated with the hashtag navel oiling garnering over 11.5 million views.

However, health influencers on TikTok are making wild health claims about navel oiling, promoting it as a miracle cure for various conditions, including hernias, cysts, fibroids, and endometriosis. While Ayurvedic medicine has been shown anecdotally to improve quality of life and reduce pain from chronic issues, there is no scientific evidence to support these specific claims.

Gastroenterologist Dr. Rabia De Latour explains that the belly button is simply a stump where the umbilical cord was, with one vein and two arteries, debunking the claim that it has over 70,000 veins extending throughout the body. Dr. Jen Caudle, a family physician, confirms that navel oiling may help reduce stress but emphasizes the lack of evidence for its effectiveness in treating medical conditions.

The rise of navel oiling’s popularity on TikTok is not due to a newfound interest in Ayurvedic medicine but rather a loophole in TikTok’s guidelines. With the launch of TikTok Shop, creators are now allowed to promote products they endorse. While selling oils for external use is permitted, creators can make exaggerated health claims under the guise of navel oiling.

It is important for consumers to exercise caution when trying viral health trends and consult with their doctors beforehand. Many influencers on TikTok lack the knowledge and background to support their claims, and there are potential risks of interactions with medications or overdosing on supplements. Speaking to a healthcare professional can help individuals make informed decisions about their health regimens.

