Bone Smashing and Beauty Trends: The Resurgence of Phrenology on TikTok

Summary: A viral TikTok trend called “bone smashing” has gained popularity and has sparked concern among medical professionals. The trend involves using objects such as hammers and massage guns to intentionally break the bones in the face, with the belief that the resulting microfractures will heal into a more attractive shape. Experts warn against attempting this dangerous practice. The trend is part of a larger resurgence of phrenology, an outdated and discredited medical theory that claims the shape and size of a person’s head can provide insights into their personality and mental ability.

Phrenology has been used historically to justify racism and sexism, and modern psychology experts have thoroughly debunked it as pseudoscience. However, phrenology is making a comeback online, influencing various beauty trends on TikTok. These trends include the fox eye trend, buccal fat removal procedures, mewing, mouth taping, and canthal tilt.

The fox eye trend, which involves using makeup to create an upward-slanting eye shape, has been criticized for cultural insensitivity. Buccal fat removal procedures, which extract fat from the cheeks to enhance bone structure, gained attention after celebrities like Chrissy Teigen and Bella Hadid were rumored to have undergone the surgery. However, interest in these procedures has since decreased.

Mewing, the practice of pressing the tongue against the roof of the mouth to achieve a defined jawline, has been debunked experts. Mouth taping, another TikTok trend, claims to help redefine jaws for mouth-breathers but is also deemed ineffective.

Canthal tilt, the angle at which the eyes point, has become a popular trend on TikTok. Positive canthal tilt, where the outer corners of the eyes point up, is considered attractive, while negative canthal tilt is seen as less attractive. Plastic surgeons have reported an increase in patient inquiries about canthal tilt-related procedures due to the influence of TikTok trends.

In addition to these trends, there has been a rise in male beauty trends, including the use of Botox men, also known as “Brotox.” While the popularity of these trends is growing, concerns have been raised about their potential negative impact on self-image, especially among young people. Experts emphasize the importance of recognizing the beauty in diversity and focusing on natural features rather than pursuing drastic changes based solely on trends.

Definitions:

– Phrenology: An outdated and discredited medical theory that claims the shape and size of a person’s head can provide insights into their personality and mental ability.

– Buccal fat removal: A surgical procedure that removes fat from the cheeks to enhance bone structure.

– Mewing: A practice that involves pressing the tongue against the roof of the mouth to achieve a defined jawline.

– Canthal tilt: The angle at which the eyes point.

– Brotox: Botox treatment specifically for men.

Sources: The Messenger, American Society of Plastic Surgeons, American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.