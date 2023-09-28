TikTok’s #GhoomoPakistan Campaign Showcases Hidden Treasures and Boosts Tourism

TikTok has successfully concluded its “#GhoomoPakistan” campaign, an initiative aimed at highlighting and promoting Pakistan’s hidden treasures, rich culture, and stunning landscapes. The two-month-long campaign amassed a staggering 2.3 billion video views, engaging audiences with captivating content that showcased the tourism and travel experiences from all provinces of the country.

The campaign’s objective was to advocate responsible tourism and dispel misconceptions that have overshadowed Pakistan’s potential as a tourism hotspot. TikTok aimed to uncover lesser-explored travel destinations, highlighting the diverse beauty, history, culture, and art that Pakistan has to offer.

To bring this vision to life, TikTok partnered with four top creators who embarked on journeys across some of Pakistan’s most enchanting regions. These creators captured breathtaking landscapes, shared stories, and revealed unique routes, undiscovered treasures, must-try local eateries, and heartwarming encounters with locals.

Additionally, TikTok collaborated with over 15 local travel creators and featured more than 100 videos that exemplified what Pakistan has to offer as a tourist destination. These creators shared their journeys through all provinces of Pakistan, offering travel tips, hotel recommendations, and a special focus on the rich culinary offerings found across the country.

As part of the campaign, TikTok introduced a dedicated “#GhoomoPakistan” travel hub on the platform. The hub served as a one-stop resource for travelers seeking to explore Pakistan’s hidden gems, providing details of scenic routes, travel tips, and hotel recommendations. It also emphasized the importance of responsible tourism, cleanliness, respect for local cultural values, and the role of sustainable tourism in preserving the environment and enriching local communities.

TikTok’s successful “#GhoomoPakistan” campaign not only showcased the diversity and beauty of Pakistan but also celebrated its community of creators. This initiative has played a significant role in shifting perceptions about Pakistan as a compelling destination for global travelers.

