Pumpkin Spice Latte Makeup: The Latest Trend

This fall, the beloved pumpkin spice latte is not just a drink, but a makeup trend taking over social media platform TikTok. With shades of rustic orange and cinnamon brown, pumpkin spice latte makeup is capturing the essence of autumn and garnering millions of views and likes on the app.

Makeup artist J. Guerra explains that this trendy look goes beyond just using orange shades. It incorporates muted brown sugar and roasted spice hues to create the perfect fall-inspired makeup. Similar to the drink, the base of this look features toasty brown and cream coffee-inspired tones.

To achieve this makeup, Guerra recommends adding a drop of gold or bronze liquid highlighter to your foundation for a glowing base. He suggests using the Westman Atelier Liquid Super Loaded All-Over Illuminator Drops for this step. After applying foundation and concealer, adding bronzer with red or orange undertones can further warm up your complexion. The Juvia’s Place Bronzed Duo offers five shades that range from light to deep.

When it comes to the eyes, cheeks, and lips, Guerra advises using them as the “pumpkin cream foam” to your “latte” base. Adding a muted peach or rich terracotta blush, such as the Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in Love, can give you a pumpkin-spiced flush of color. For the eyes, start with a matte soft brown eyeshadow on the crease and layer a matte burnt-orange shade all over the eyelid. A shimmery gold, copper, or bronze shade in the center of the lid adds dimension. The Huda Beauty Brown Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette and the Danessa Myricks Beauty Colorfix Multi-Use Pigment are great options for this look.

To complete the look, Guerra suggests tracing a dark brown eyeliner on the outer corners of the eyes and smudging the burnt-orange shade along the lower lash line. A few coats of brown mascara provide a softer finish. For the lips, a brown lip liner, like the Mac Lip Pencil in Chestnut, paired with a light rusty pink lipstick, such as the Merit Signature Lipstick in Slip, and a warm shimmery gloss, like the Ami Colé Hydrating Lip Treatment Oil, complete the pumpkin spice latte makeup look.

So, if you’re looking to incorporate the flavors of fall into your makeup routine, try out the pumpkin spice latte trend.

Sources:

– Westman Atelier Liquid Super Loaded All-Over Illuminator Drops

– Juvia’s Place Bronzed Duo

– Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in Love

– Nars Blush in Taj Mahal

– Huda Beauty Brown Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette in Caramel

– Danessa Myricks Beauty Colorfix Multi-Use Pigment

– Mac Lip Pencil in Chestnut

– Merit Signature Lipstick in Slip

– Ami Colé Hydrating Lip Treatment Oil in 5/17