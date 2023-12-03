TikTok’s Humphrey Yang Reveals Game-Changing Money Habits You Should Adopt

Living paycheck to paycheck is a common struggle for many Americans, making it difficult to save money and achieve financial goals. TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube sensation Humphrey Yang, known for his personal finance videos, shares 11 money habits that can help you break the cycle of living in poverty.

1. Focus on Value, Not Status

Rather than buying expensive items solely for the purpose of impressing others, Yang emphasizes the importance of prioritizing value. Instead of burdening yourself with a luxury car and its hefty payments, opt for a more practical and affordable vehicle that serves the same purpose.

2. Resist the Urge to Keep Up With Friends

If your friends have higher incomes and expensive tastes, it can be tempting to try and keep up with them. Yang recounts his own experience of spending $100 per meal, despite earning less than his friend. Recognize your financial situation and refrain from feeling pressured to spend money just to fit in.

3. Think Twice Before Using “Buy Now, Pay Later” Services

While buy now, pay later plans may seem convenient, Yang cautions against them. These plans can come with high late fees, potentially causing you to accumulate unnecessary expenses. Only purchase items that you can afford to pay for in full.

4. Prioritize Savings for a Secure Future

Having savings is crucial to avoid paycheck-to-paycheck living. Yang suggests setting up automatic transfers from your paycheck to a savings account and closely monitoring your expenses to identify areas where you can cut back. By consistently contributing to your savings, you can achieve financial stability.

5. Avoid Impulse Purchases

Impulse buying can be detrimental to your financial health, especially when done using credit cards. Yang advises against unplanned purchases and encourages conscious decision-making to prevent unnecessary expenses.

6. Don’t Get Trapped in the Debt Spiral

Making only minimum credit card payments can lead to a “debt spiral,” where the interest accumulates faster than you can pay it off. Yang advises paying off credit cards with high-interest rates before considering investments.

7. Consider the Value Over the Price

While opting for cheaper alternatives may seem like a smart move, it is not always the case. Yang shares a personal anecdote where choosing a cheaper mechanic led to further expenses down the line. Sometimes, investing in quality can save you more money in the long run.

8. Eliminate Unnecessary Subscriptions

Unused or forgotten subscriptions can drain your money without you realizing it. Yang recommends regularly reviewing your card statements to identify and cancel subscriptions you no longer need. Apps like Trim and Hiatus can assist in keeping track of subscriptions and reducing unnecessary expenses.

9. Track Your Expenses

Not tracking your expenses can perpetuate bad money habits. Yang highlights the importance of monitoring where your money goes to identify areas of improvement. Budgeting apps can simplify this process and help you manage your finances effectively.

10. Start Investing Early

While it is essential to prioritize debt repayment and basic needs, Yang warns against waiting too long to begin investing. By starting early and consistently contributing to brokerage and retirement accounts, you can take advantage of compounding returns that will significantly grow your wealth over time.

11. Utilize Tax Benefits

Taking advantage of tax benefits is crucial in building wealth. Yang suggests exploring options such as tax-advantaged retirement accounts, health savings accounts, mortgage interest deductions, and 529 college savings plans. Consultation with a financial advisor or tax professional can provide personalized advice.

By adopting these money habits, you can break free from the cycle of living paycheck to paycheck and work towards achieving financial stability and a prosperous future.

