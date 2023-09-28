The Rise of the Roman Empire Meme

Have you been puzzled the sudden question, “How often do you think about the Roman Empire?” that has been circulating on social media recently? Well, you can thank TikTok for that. This meme has gained immense popularity, accumulating millions of video views and spreading across various platforms.

The premise of the meme is simple. Typically performed women, individuals approach men, often their partners, brothers, or fathers, and inquire about their thoughts on the Roman Empire. The humorous aspect lies in the regularity with which men seemingly think about ancient Rome. Some claim to contemplate it monthly, weekly, or even daily. The meme aims to highlight a stereotypical difference between men and the women in their lives, who find it perplexing why anyone would consistently ponder an empire that ceased to exist 1,500 years ago.

Particularly entertaining iterations of this trend involve dads and grandads passionately expounding on the significance of history and the Romans’ influence on our contemporary society. One father, claiming to contemplate the empire multiple times a day, points out to his daughter that they reside in a Roman town. So, he questions why she does not ponder this fact while driving on Roman-built roads.

Why, though, are so many men apparently fixated on the Roman Empire in 2023? A plausible explanation is the fascination many men, particularly the older generation, have with history and wars in general. They seek to understand the legacy and impact of our forefathers. However, it is crucial to recognize that such interests represent stereotypes. Delving too deeply into the psychology behind this meme may be over-analyzing what is essentially just for fun.

As for its origins, the Roman Empire meme first emerged on Instagram in 2022. Swedish influencer Saskia Cort instructed her followers to pose the Roman Empire question to the men in their lives, sparking the trend. It resurfaced on Instagram through a Reel another Sweden-based influencer, Gaius Flavius, and eventually made its way to TikTok, achieving mainstream attention and overwhelming everyone’s feeds.

So, the next time you are asked about the Roman Empire, you now have an understanding of how this meme became a viral sensation.

