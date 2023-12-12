Grey’s Anatomy Finds New Streaming Home on Hulu

Grey’s Anatomy fans, rejoice! Your favorite medical drama will soon be available for streaming on Hulu in addition to Netflix. According to sources familiar with the licensing agreement, both services will be sharing streaming rights to the show starting in spring 2024.

The deal includes granting Hulu the privilege of airing the newest episodes of Grey’s Anatomy for its 20th season. This news coincides with the anticipated integration of Hulu and Disney+, where the two streaming platforms will merge into one.

Grey’s Anatomy has maintained its popularity over the years, both on linear television and on streaming platforms. With over 51 billion views under the hashtag #GreysAnatomy on social media, it’s evident that fans are eagerly revisiting the show.

This expansion to Hulu means that fans won’t have to rely on anonymous TikTok accounts to catch glimpses of the series. Instead, they can enjoy full episodes and clips on the streaming platform.

In addition to Grey’s Anatomy, the licensing agreement also involves some non-branded Disney shows making their way to Netflix. The Wonder Years, This is Us, My Wife & Kids, and other popular series will be available for streaming throughout the next year.

Rest assured, these shows will continue to be accessible on Hulu as well. There are no plans to remove them from the platform during the expansion.

While this news is exciting for fans of Grey’s Anatomy and other beloved shows, perhaps one day streaming platforms will also incorporate sensory videos into their offerings. Until then, get ready to binge-watch Grey’s Anatomy on Hulu and enjoy all the medical drama it has to offer.