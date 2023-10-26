TikTok Takes a Broom to Its Platform, Clearing 4 Million “Violent” Videos in the EU

TikTok, the popular social media platform known for its short videos, recently made headlines removing an astounding four million “violent” videos in the European Union (EU) during September. This massive cleanup operation was made possible thanks to the EU’s Digital Services Act, which has compelled platforms like TikTok to become more transparent in their content moderation efforts.

With a team of 6,125 content moderators in the EU alone, TikTok has been diligently working to ensure a safer user experience on its platform. These content moderators, many of whom work full-time, are responsible for reviewing and flagging problematic videos that violate TikTok’s guidelines.

The Digital Services Act (DSA) plays a crucial role in holding online platforms accountable for their content. It empowers the EU to impose fines of up to 6% of a company’s global turnover for violations of its rules. This new legislation has prompted TikTok and other major players in the industry, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Bing, LinkedIn, the AppStore, AliExpress, and even Wikipedia, to take a closer look at their content moderation practices.

TikTok is currently under investigation the European Commission, along with Meta, the parent company of Facebook, and other social media giants. The EU wants to ensure that these platforms are actively combatting the spread of illegal content and disinformation, particularly in the wake of events involving organizations like Hamas and Israel.

While TikTok boasts 134 million users in the EU as of September 2023, the company acknowledges that there is still room for improvement. In their transparency report, TikTok expressed pride in their accomplishments but emphasized that there is more work to be done. They likened their progress to acing a first dance lesson but recognizing they have a long way to go before reaching the level of a Michael Jackson.

To tackle the task of filtering out violent videos, TikTok employs a combination of automated systems and human moderators. They utilize proactive scanning to detect and remove illegal or harmful content, acting as digital bouncers in a virtual nightclub to maintain a safe environment.

Remarkably, TikTok claims to remove seven times more violative content through their proactive efforts than what is reported users themselves. This demonstrates the effectiveness of their content moderation strategy and their commitment to upholding community guidelines.

In addition, TikTok has implemented an in-app channel where users can report suspicious activity, aligning with EU regulations. They have also responded to 17 removal requests from EU governments, exhibiting their dedication to content analysis and compliance.

With regard to user and account information, TikTok received 452 requests from EU governments. However, the company is committed to protecting privacy and user rights, ensuring that such information is not shared without due cause.

When it comes to addressing user reports and requests, TikTok aims to respond within a median time period of 13 hours. However, they must navigate a delicate balancing act between fulfilling legal obligations and safeguarding freedom of expression. Operating a social media platform within the EU necessitates constant vigilance and careful navigation of these issues.

TikTok’s ongoing mission to maintain a safe and positive environment on its platform is far from over. With the EU closely monitoring their actions and the potential threat of substantial fines looming, TikTok remains dedicated to its work. So, the next time you scroll through your TikTok feed, remember that behind the scenes, a team of digital bouncers and robot moderators is scrutinizing every video to ensure your safety and enjoyment.

FAQ

What is the Digital Services Act (DSA)?

The Digital Services Act (DSA) is legislation implemented the European Union to regulate online platforms and hold them accountable for their content. It empowers the EU to impose fines of up to 6% of a company’s global turnover for violations of its rules.

How does TikTok remove violent videos?

TikTok employs a combination of automated systems and human moderators to scan for and remove violent videos. They actively target and proactively remove illegal or harmful content, utilizing a range of measures to ensure the safety of their users.

Does TikTok respond to user reports quickly?

TikTok aims to respond to user reports within a median time period of 13 hours. However, this response time may vary depending on the nature and complexity of the reported content. TikTok strives to balance its legal obligations with respect for freedom of expression.

How many content moderators does TikTok have in the EU?

TikTok has a team of 6,125 content moderators in the European Union. These moderators play a crucial role in reviewing and flagging videos that violate TikTok’s guidelines, ensuring a safer and more positive user experience.

What other platforms are being scrutinized the EU?

Aside from TikTok, the EU is scrutinizing other major online platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Bing, LinkedIn, the AppStore, AliExpress, and Wikipedia. The EU aims to ensure that these platforms are actively combatting illegal content and disinformation.