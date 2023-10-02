Turn Your Rubbing Alcohol Bottle into a Convenient Spray

If you’ve ever found yourself needing a spray bottle for your rubbing alcohol, there’s a simple and cost-effective solution. Instead of transferring the liquid into a separate spray bottle, you can transform the antiseptic bottle itself into a spray. With just a nozzle and a few easy steps, you’ll have a versatile and reusable spray bottle without the hassle of cleaning an extra container.

A spray nozzle can be easily obtained repurposing an old spray bottle, whether it’s one that has cracked, a spray cleaning product that has been used up, or a new nozzle from the dollar store. Any of these options will work just fine for this hack.

It’s important to note that if you choose to reuse a nozzle, ensure that it has never been used to distribute bleach. Mixing rubbing alcohol with bleach can produce chloroform, a toxic substance that can be harmful to the eyes, skin, and nervous system, as advised the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Once you have your spray nozzle, simply twist it onto the top of your rubbing alcohol bottle. The nozzle should fit perfectly. If the straw is too long, you can easily trim it to the desired size using a pair of scissors. And just like that, your antiseptic bottle is now a spray bottle, making cleaning tasks much more convenient.

This TikTok hack offers a practical solution for those who frequently use rubbing alcohol. By repurposing the original bottle, you eliminate the need for an additional container, saving you time and effort in the process.

