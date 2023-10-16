Create Your Own Hex Drill Bit for IKEA Furniture

If you’ve ever struggled to assemble IKEA furniture using the provided hex key, you’re not alone. Luckily, there’s a simple solution to make the process easier and more efficient. By creating your own hex drill bit, you can save time and effort while putting together your furniture.

To make your own hex drill bit, you’ll need to remove the short part of an Allen key. This can be done using a variety of tools such as an angle grinder, a hacksaw, a rotary tool like a Dremel, or an oscillating saw like a multitool Dremel. Simply cut off the shorter end of the Allen key to leave you with a straight bit that can be attached directly to your drill.

When using the hex drill bit, it’s important to set your drill’s torque to a low setting to prevent any accidental damage. This will help avoid cross-threading a socket or over-tightening bolts, which could potentially harm your furniture. However, if you do happen to damage a fastener, IKEA offers many spare parts for free.

If cutting and modifying an Allen key seems daunting, there is an alternative option. You can purchase hex driver bits specifically designed for drills. These driver bits are available in the most common sizes used for assembling IKEA furniture, such as 3mm, 4mm, and 5mm. Additionally, IKEA sells a cordless screwdriver that comes with driver bits, making the process even more convenient.

By creating your own hex drill bit or using a dedicated hex driver bit, you can simplify the task of assembling IKEA furniture. Say goodbye to the frustration of struggling with the provided hex key and say hello to a more efficient and enjoyable furniture assembly experience!

Sources:

– No URLs