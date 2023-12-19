TikTok’s First Live Music Event Sets Viewing Records

TikTok’s inaugural live music event, “TikTok In The Mix,” has made a significant impact, breaking viewing records on the popular platform. The event, which took place at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona, featured headliners Cardi B, Niall Horan, Anitta, Charlie Puth, Offset, and Peso Pluma, along with special performances Reneé Rapp and up-and-coming artists from TikTok’s Elevate program.

Drawing a sold-out crowd of 17,000 at Sloan Park, the event set the record for the largest-ever live event on TikTok, with a staggering 9.6 million viewers tuning in to watch it live. Furthermore, over 33.5 million viewers watched the event across the original broadcast and subsequent three rebroadcasts. These impressive numbers demonstrate the platform’s growing influence in the world of live music.

This move into the live music space aligns with TikTok’s expansion beyond its core social video app. The ByteDance-owned company has been broadening its horizons, including a ticketing partnership with Ticketmaster that allows TikTok users to purchase concert tickets directly within the app. This feature is now available in more than 20 markets, effectively connecting TikTok’s vast user base with live music events.

TikTok has also launched Artist Accounts specifically designed for musicians on the platform, further emphasizing its commitment to the music industry. Additionally, the platform’s “Add to Music App” feature, which allows users to save songs they discover on TikTok to various streaming services, has expanded to 19 additional countries. This feature enhances music discovery and promotes engagement between TikTok’s content creators and the music streaming platforms.

Paul Hourican, Global Head of Music Partnerships & Programming at TikTok, described “TikTok In The Mix” as an awe-inspiring event that celebrated the power of the platform’s music discovery. This groundbreaking event has undoubtedly set the stage for more live music events from TikTok, solidifying its position as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.