TikTok’s First Concert “In the Mix” Breaks Livestream Records

Summary: TikTok’s highly anticipated first concert, “In the Mix,” featuring artists like Cardi B, Peso Pluma, Charlie Puth, Niall Horan, and Anitta, became the platform’s biggest livestreamed event, attracting a staggering 9.6 million viewers. In addition, three rebroadcasts were done, resulting in a total viewership of over 33.5 million. The concert also sold around 17,000 in-person tickets.

TikTok has been making significant strides in expanding its livestreaming sector, and “In the Mix” marks its most successful broadcast to date. The event showcased not only established stars but also rising talent from the platform’s Elevate program, where up-and-coming artists share their original songs. Elevaters who took the stage included Isabel LaRosa, Kaliii, Lu Kala, and Sam Barber.

While the exact number of peak concurrent viewers for “In the Mix” is unknown, a rough comparison can be made with YouTube’s renowned livestream event, Dear Class of 2020, which had 665,000 concurrent viewers at its peak. Impressively, even after 72 hours, the VOD (Video on Demand) of the event garnered 34 million views.

Paul Hourican, TikTok’s Global Head of Music Partnerships & Programming, acknowledged the significance of the event, highlighting “the power of the platform’s music discovery.” He expressed gratitude to the artists, partners, and the record-breaking audience who watched the concert from all over the world.

TikTok continues to leverage the success of “In the Mix” releasing a one-hour Disney+ and Hulu-exclusive special showcasing highlights from the event. This further emphasizes the platform’s commitment to providing unique and engaging content to its users.

This groundbreaking concert signifies TikTok’s growing influence in the music industry and demonstrates its unparalleled ability to connect artists with a global audience. As the platform continues to evolve and innovate, it is set to become a major player in the world of livestreamed events.