Lesbian Influencers and the Limits of Aesthetic Representation

Recently, the popular lesbian couple and TikTok influencers, Lunden and Olivia Stallings, faced backlash after old tweets of Lunden’s resurfaced, revealing her past use of racist language. The couple, known for their Southern femininity and progressive values, had built a large following based on their unique aesthetic and their ability to defy categorization. However, this incident brings to light the question of whether their aesthetic can truly be separated from its historical connotations.

Lunden and Olivia embody the image of upper-class preps, with perfectly styled hair and Southern accents. Their initial appeal was rooted in the juxtaposition of their appearance and their progressive beliefs. By presenting themselves as feminine women in a relationship in the South, they aimed to challenge stereotypes and break barriers. And to some extent, they succeeded.

Nevertheless, their aesthetic also serves as a reminder of the deeply ingrained racism that has historically been associated with white Southern femininity. Lunden’s past use of racial slurs did not come as a surprise to many, as it aligns with expectations of a Southern belle. Despite their efforts to queer this aesthetic, there are limits to how much they can separate themselves from its historical context.

The incident sparked mixed reactions from their followers. Some accepted Lunden’s apology, while others questioned why the offensive tweets weren’t deleted sooner, considering the couple’s emphasis on social justice issues. The incident also raises questions about accountability and the changing expectations we have for influencers.

As Lunden and Olivia navigate the aftermath of this controversy, it will be interesting to see if their aesthetic evolves or if they continue to embrace the paradox they created. Can they truly escape the associations tied to their appearance? Only time will tell.

