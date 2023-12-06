Indulge in Homemade Frozen Treats with the Ninja Creami

Creating delicious frozen treats at home has never been easier with the Ninja Creami. This innovative device has gained popularity on social media and received high praise in our hands-on review. Today, you have the opportunity to get your hands on it for as low as $140, thanks to a limited-time sale.

Typically priced at $229, the Ninja Creami is currently on sale at QVC for only $160. Plus, if you’re a new QVC customer, you can save an additional $20 using the code HOLIDAY20 at checkout. This is your chance to bring the joy of homemade ice cream, sorbet, gelato, milkshakes, smoothies, and lite ice cream into your own kitchen.

One of the standout features of the Ninja Creami is its ease of use. Simply freeze your desired ingredients beforehand, then slide the cup into the machine and select your desired treat. You can also customize your creations adding mix-ins like chocolate chips and sprinkles. The Creami package includes five containers with convenient lids, allowing you to store and freeze additional ingredients.

It’s important to note that the Ninja Creami can be quite loud while in use, so it’s best to avoid running it late at night to avoid disturbing others. However, if you enjoy experimenting with homemade frozen desserts and adhering to specific dietary restrictions, the Creami is an excellent choice.

Don’t miss out on this fantastic deal. Indulge in your favorite frozen treats from the comfort of your home with the Ninja Creami. If you’re interested in other small appliances, be sure to check out our top air fryer deals and coffee maker deals. Start creating irresistible frozen delights today.