Get a 30% Discount on the Dyson V12 Detect Slim Origin Cordless Vacuum Cleaner on Amazon’s October Prime Day

Amazon is offering a special discount on the TikTok-famous Dyson V12 Detect Slim Origin Cordless Vacuum Cleaner. Originally priced at $630, it is now available for just $440 during the October Prime Day sale, giving customers a savings of 30%.

The Dyson V12 Detect Slim Origin Cordless Vacuum Cleaner has gained popularity on TikTok due to its compact cordless design and innovative features. One of its key features is the Fluffy Optic cleaner head, which illuminates hidden dust for more effective cleaning. The vacuum also automatically adjusts its power settings based on the type of floor surface and cleaning needs.

With a runtime of 60 minutes, this cordless vacuum provides ample time for cleaning. It even comes with a Motorbar detangling cleaner head specifically designed for pet hair cleanup. Despite its powerful performance, the Dyson V12 Detect Slim Origin Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is surprisingly lightweight, weighing only 5.2 pounds, making it 24% lighter than the V15 model. It can also be easily converted into a handheld device for added flexibility.

In addition to the discount on the Dyson V12 Detect Slim Origin Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Amazon is also offering markdowns on other Dyson vacuum models during the October Prime Day sale. These include the Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean Upright Vacuum Cleaner for $380 (originally $600), the Dyson V15 Detect Complete Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $620 (originally $880), and the Dyson V11 Plus Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $470 (originally $720).

