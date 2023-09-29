The Gendered Trends of TikTok: Reflections on Stereotypes and Exclusion

In the vast landscape of TikTok, certain trends have emerged that perpetuate gender stereotypes and exclude queer identities and relationships. These trends showcase performative acts of cisgender, heteronormative gender roles, giving the impression that these experiences are universal. This not only reinforces harmful gender norms, but also neglects the diverse experiences and identities within society.

One prevalent trend on TikTok involves videos that poke fun at supposed behaviors of girls. These videos depict scenarios like “girl dinner,” where women create simple meals and proudly defy the expectation to cook a perfect meal. While some of these videos challenge gender stereotypes, others perpetuate them, presenting women as frivolous spenders or unable to manage their finances under the guise of “girl math”.

Another common trend on TikTok showcases women “improving” their male partners. These videos range from implying that women are the source of betterment in men to teaching basic hygiene practices. An example of this is the “someone cooked here” format, which suggests that women are the ones responsible for cleanliness and hygiene in heterosexual relationships. Furthermore, videos documenting the “girlfriend effect” demonstrate women helping their male partners dress better.

All these trends find humor and relatability in homogenizing narratives about gender roles, with men portrayed as being clueless about fashion and hygiene, and women depicted as being bad at math and prone to overspending. These simplified narratives exclude the fluidity of gender expression and neglect the experiences of queer individuals. While cisgender and heteronormative relationships may conform to these stereotypes to some extent, it is important to recognize and respect the diversity of gender identities and expressions in society.

The prevalence of these trends on TikTok can be attributed to the platform’s algorithm, which boosts videos based on engagement. These videos become trends due to their accessibility and repeatability, allowing users to participate without the need for original content or ideas. As a result, these trends continue to grow and dominate the platform.

While it is crucial not to demonize individual creators who participate in these trends, it is necessary to acknowledge the limitations and consequences of perpetuating such stereotypes. TikTok has a significant user base, with over 150 million people in the United States alone. Recognizing that the gender binary is a social construct rather than a biological fact, it becomes essential to understand how media, including TikTok, shapes and reinforces gender expression.

In a time when anti-trans legislation is being introduced, it is vital to critically examine the ways in which gender norms are communicated and reinforced through popular platforms like TikTok. While these trends may seem harmless or entertaining at first glance, they have real-world implications and can contribute to a culture that marginalizes and erases diverse gender identities and expressions.

Sources:

– Original article.