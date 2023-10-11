TikTok Updates Effect Creator Rewards Program with Lower Requirements and Expanded Availability

TikTok has made several updates to its Effect Creator Rewards program, aiming to make it more accessible and beneficial for content creators on the platform. The program, which initially launched with a $6 million fund, rewards creators for the effects they create through TikTok’s AR development platform, Effect House. The latest changes include lower eligibility requirements, a modified payout model, reduced payout increments, and an expanded availability in 14 additional countries.

Prior to the update, the program was limited to the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom. However, TikTok has now expanded its reach to countries such as Australia, Brazil, Canada, Japan, Malaysia, and the United Arab Emirates, among others.

One significant change in eligibility requirements is the reduction in the number of published effects and their usage in videos. Previously, creators needed at least one effect to be used in 500,000 videos to earn rewards. Now, that threshold has been lowered to 200,000 videos.

The payout model has also undergone a revamp, transitioning to a variable payout rate based on factors like the region of video creation. Furthermore, creators can now collect rewards for every additional qualified video until the end of the 90-day period, eliminating the need to accumulate a specific number of videos before receiving a payout.

These updates align with TikTok’s effort to empower creators and provide them with more opportunities for revenue generation. Earlier this year, TikTok introduced the “Creativity Program Beta,” which aims to unlock real-world opportunities and higher revenue for eligible creators. While it is unclear if the Creativity Program will eventually replace the Creator Fund, TikTok has expressed its commitment to supporting creators and enhancing their overall experience on the platform.

