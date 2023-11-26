Get Perfect Eyebrows with This Genius Hack

Achieving flawless eyebrows doesn’t have to be a complicated task. Thanks to a viral eyebrow hack, you can now create perfect brows in just a few simple steps. All you need is some dark brow gel and a firm hand.

Popular TikTok personality Keyla Remache recently demonstrated this eyebrow hack in a tutorial. She used the Thick It Stick It Brow Gel Mascara NYX in the shade Espresso, which is available at an affordable retail price. The key to this hack is to apply the brow gel with heavy pressure, lifting the hairs upwards to create a fuller look.

To start, Remache pressed the brush and applied the brow gel slightly underneath her eyebrow, intentionally creating a messy look. Then, she brushed on a second layer of product, this time focusing only on the actual eyebrow area. Excess product was cleaned up using a damp wipe, allowing her to shape her eyebrows as desired.

Another TikToker, Fouz.Toktok, shared a similar hack using a dark eyeshadow powder. By simply dipping her finger in the powder and rubbing it along her brow, she achieved a similar effect. To ensure precise shaping, she used a cotton swab dipped in makeup remover.

To make the most of this hack, it’s important to apply it before the rest of your makeup. This prevents the eyebrow product from smudging when you clean up any excess with a wet wipe.

With this genius hack, anyone can easily achieve the perfect eyebrows they desire. Say goodbye to complex techniques and hello to a simple, effective way to enhance your brows.

FAQ:

Q: Can I use any dark brow gel for this hack?

A: Yes, you can use any dark brow gel that suits your preference and budget.

Q: Is this eyebrow hack suitable for all eyebrows shapes?

A: Yes, this hack can work for various eyebrow shapes. Adjust the application technique according to your desired look.

Q: Should I do this hack before or after applying other makeup?

A: It is recommended to do this hack before applying the rest of your makeup to avoid any smudging or removal of product.