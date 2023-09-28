Sea Ltd. Gains as Indonesia Introduces Regulations to Curb TikTok’s E-commerce Efforts in Southeast Asia

Sea Ltd., the Singapore-based company behind Shopee, has seen its market value rise $3.4 billion (17%) following Indonesia’s announcement of regulations that will restrict TikTok’s activities in the country’s e-commerce sector. The new rules prohibit social commerce companies from facilitating direct e-commerce payments on their platforms, forcing TikTok to separate its shopping feature from its video-scrolling service. Failure to comply with the regulations could result in the closure of businesses, according to the Ministry of Trade.

TikTok’s shopping feature, known as TikTok Shop, has gained popularity in Indonesia, prompting its expansion to other markets such as the United States. However, the new policy aims to protect local e-commerce services like Tokopedia and prevent micro, small, and medium enterprises from being negatively impacted social commerce companies.

Indonesia is the first Southeast Asian country to push back against TikTok, and its response to the company’s e-commerce presence will be closely watched other nations. TikTok has faced bans and scrutiny in other regions, including the US, Europe, and India, due to concerns over national security.

TikTok has expressed its opposition to the regulations, arguing that separating social media and e-commerce hampers innovation and harms Indonesian merchants and consumers who rely on the platform. The company intends to find a constructive resolution.

Analysts anticipate that the separation of TikTok’s operations could hinder the conversion of its 125 million monthly active users in Indonesia into shoppers, benefitting Sea’s Shopee and GoTo Group’s Tokopedia. Shopee, like TikTok Shop, focuses on beauty and personal care products, while Tokopedia has a strong presence in Indonesia’s market.

Overall, Sea Ltd. is set to benefit from the regulations as it consolidates its dominance in Southeast Asia’s e-commerce market.

