How TikTok Discovered the Perfect Lip Oil Dupe

TikTok has revolutionized the beauty world once again, this time uncovering a perfect dupe for the highly coveted Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil. Beauty lovers can now get the same high shine and nourishing properties without breaking the bank.

While the Dior lip oil comes with a hefty price tag of $40, TikTokers have found a budget-friendly alternative in e.l.f.’s lip oil, priced at just $8. Users have raved about the similarities between the two products, with e.l.f.’s version even having a more refreshing peppermint scent.

In one TikTok video user @itsalexissimone, they compared the Dior shade Mahogany to e.l.f.’s Jam Session, and concluded that there were no major differences between the two. “If anything, the e.l.f. side has more color,” they shared. “I’m telling you, it feels the exact same on both sides.”

This discovery has not only delighted makeup enthusiasts but also those on a tight budget. As one commenter pointed out, they could buy all seven shades of the e.l.f. lip oil for less than the price of two Dior lip oils.

For anyone looking to achieve a luxury look for less, e.l.f.’s lip oil is the perfect find. It provides a glossy shine without the sticky residue of traditional lip gloss, and each shade is specifically designed to enhance and hydrate your lips’ natural color.

If you’re still searching for gift ideas or stocking stuffers, e.l.f.’s lip oil is a wallet-friendly option for both beauty enthusiasts and novices alike. And for those willing to indulge, the Dior lip oil is currently on sale with a 15% discount at Saks Off Fifth.

Regardless of your budget, TikTok has once again come to the rescue with its beauty discoveries. Whether you splurge on the Dior lip oil or opt for the affordable e.l.f. dupe, you can achieve a glossy, nourished pout that is sure to turn heads.