The Use of Symbols and Disinformation in Protest Movements

Symbols play a significant role in protest movements as they convey a powerful message that is central to the cause. From the peace sign that originated in the British nuclear disarmament movement to the umbrella symbol adopted pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, these symbols evoke meaning and create a sense of unity among activists.

However, not all symbols are peaceful or constructive. Recently, we witnessed the use of a gallows pro-Trump protesters in Washington, D.C., accompanied chants of “Hang Mike Pence.” This clear and disturbing message highlights the dangerous territory that divisive symbols can lead to. Similarly, protesters in Ireland erected a gallows outside the Dáil, the country’s parliament, accompanied photos of elected representatives.

The connection between symbols and disinformation becomes apparent when we examine recent revelations about a covert influence operation on TikTok. A network of inauthentic accounts operated individuals in Ireland targeted Irish users, using spamming tactics to amplify divisive views related to nationalism. The intent was to intensify social conflict and manipulate opinions.

The prevalence of disinformation on social media platforms is well-known, with TikTok’s disclosure marking the first explicit acknowledgment of a disinformation network in Ireland. The events of January 6 in Washington, D.C. serve as a reminder of the potential consequences of allowing disinformation to thrive.

The Dáil protests in Ireland further illustrate the harmful impact of disinformation. Extremist figureheads within the movement used online spaces to promote unsubstantiated narratives and mobilize protesters against perceived enemies. These narratives included conspiracies about migrants, COVID-19 vaccines, and school curriculums.

It is crucial to address the role of social media ecosystems in perpetuating disinformation and its impact on society. Platforms must enforce community guidelines that prohibit misleading or harmful content. The introduction of the Digital Services Act in the EU aims to compel platforms to take action against disinformation and share their algorithms publicly. Increased transparency and accountability will aid in protecting people’s freedom of expression while curbing the spread of toxic ideas and radicalization.

In conclusion, symbols have the power to unite or divide protest movements. The use of symbols like the gallows highlights the dangerous direction that divisive messages can lead to. Combating the influence of disinformation in social media ecosystems is crucial to safeguard democracy and prevent the spread of harmful ideologies.

