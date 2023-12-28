Privacy Watchdog Investigates TikTok’s Data Collection Practices

The Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC) has launched an inquiry into TikTok’s data harvesting practices and the consent obtained from users. The watchdog will specifically investigate the use of marketing pixels, which track and collect users’ online habits, including shopping behavior, website duration, and personal information like email addresses and mobile phone numbers.

Liberal Senator James Paterson, a vocal critic of TikTok and its parent company ByteDance, has alleged that the platform is using pixels to collect information from non-TikTok users. Paterson raised concerns about the data collected TikTok, especially since the platform is owned ByteDance, which operates under Chinese intelligence laws and is obligated to share information with Chinese government agencies.

TikTok, however, has defended its use of marketing pixels, stating that it is compliant with Australian privacy laws and regulations. The platform claims that pixels are industry-wide tools aimed at enhancing the effectiveness of advertising services. Nevertheless, the OAIC will conduct an inquiry to assess whether there is sufficient evidence to warrant a formal investigation.

The Australian Attorney General, Mark Dreyfus, has emphasized the importance of transparency from TikTok during this inquiry. He expects the company to fully cooperate with the privacy commissioner and provide any requested information. Dreyfus also revealed that new privacy legislation, developed in response to the privacy act review, is scheduled to be introduced to parliament next year.

Senator Paterson has been leading a campaign against TikTok, urging the app and its Chinese parent company to be treated as a significant national security threat. He has accused TikTok and ByteDance of various misconduct, including spying on journalists, suppressing content critical of the Chinese Communist Party, and attempting to mislead the public about their connections to the Chinese government.

TikTok has faced regulatory action in multiple countries, including a recent fine of €345 million ($560 million) in the EU for breaching data laws related to children’s accounts. The UK data watchdog also imposed a £12.7 million ($24 million) fine on the platform for illegally processing the data of 1.4 million children under the age of 13. Earlier this year, the Australian government banned TikTok from government devices due to concerns about security and privacy risks.

With over 8.5 million Australian users, TikTok has gained popularity among Gen Z as their preferred social media platform. The outcome of the OAIC inquiry will shed light on how TikTok collects and uses personal data and whether it complies with Australian privacy laws and regulations.