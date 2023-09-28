The Impact of Unverified Information on Society

Case Study: TikTok’s Fact-Checking Initiative

TikTok, the popular social media platform, has released data revealing the scale of unverified information circulating on its platform. In the first half of this year, TikTok forwarded 155 videos from Ireland for fact-checking, resulting in the removal of 21 videos. While this number may seem small compared to the millions of users and views on the platform, it highlights the vast amount of unverified content people consume daily through their online channels of choice.

Unlike traditional media organizations, online content is now the mainstream media. The dominance of unverified information poses a significant concern for society. Old media adheres to media law, industry codes of conduct, and editorial practices, which include issuing corrections and clarifications when errors are made. In contrast, online platforms lack these safeguards, leading to the spread of disinformation.

The consequences of unverified information becoming dominant were demonstrated recently the violent rage towards elected politicians expressed demonstrators outside Ireland’s Dáil. The grievances raised the protesters, including issues related to Covid-19 vaccines, sex education, immigration, transgender rights, and hate-speech laws, highlight the impact of disinformation on shaping public opinion.

Algorithms on social media platforms tend to favor divisive topics because they generate engagement. This creates a sense of crisis that can push people towards radicalization. As a response to this issue, Google, Meta, Microsoft, and TikTok disclosed reports on their efforts to combat disinformation under a voluntary code of conduct agreed with the European Commission. However, Twitter, owned Elon Musk, did not participate in the initiative.

The European Union’s Digital Services Act, which recently came into force, aims to regulate online platforms and requires platforms with at least 45 million monthly users to implement systems to control the spread of disinformation and expose their algorithms to external scrutiny. This regulation recognizes the need for a set of agreed-upon facts in a functioning democracy and aims to combat the polarizing effects of false information.

The impact of disinformation on democracy is not unique to Ireland. The poisoning effect it has had in many countries is evident. There are political actors who seek to undermine democracy and use disinformation as a tool to achieve their goals. Their playbook involves creating division and crisis to seize power, hinder criticism, and prevent further electoral choice. Ireland should not assume immunity from such tactics.

TikTok’s discovery of a “covert influence operation” targeting Irish audiences is a clear example of deliberate efforts to foster division. This wake-up call reminds us of the importance of combating disinformation and safeguarding democratic processes from manipulation.

