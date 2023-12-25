TikTok’s Role in Promoting and Suppressing Topics

A recent report from the Network Contagion Research Institute concludes that TikTok’s algorithm likely promotes or suppresses certain topics based on the perceived preferences of the Chinese government. This independent research organization, composed of psychologists, engineers, and analysts at Rutgers University, analyzed politically sensitive hashtags on TikTok compared to its competitor Instagram. The researchers believe that TikTok manipulates public debate not only on China-specific topics but also on strategically important subjects that have indirect ties to China.

The analysis found stark differences in hashtag performance between TikTok and Instagram. For instance, hashtags supporting Ukraine had 8.5 times more posts on Instagram than on TikTok, aligning with China’s support of Russia. The difference was even more significant for hashtags related to the Hong Kong protests, with 206 posts on Instagram for every one on TikTok. Conversely, hashtags friendly to the Chinese government, such as #StandWithKashmir, were found to have a disproportionate representation on TikTok compared to Instagram, indicating China’s strategic interest in the disputed region.

TikTok’s spokesperson, however, dismisses the report’s findings, stating that the analysis fails to consider that hashtags are created users rather than TikTok itself. The spokesperson argues that the content referenced in the report is widely available and claims of suppression are baseless. Notably, TikTok banned certain Covid-related hashtags on its platform to prevent the spread of anti-Asian violence.

While hashtags are just one metric on social media, the researchers deem the observed anomalies too significant to be easily explained organic factors. The report raises concerns about TikTok’s role in promoting or suppressing certain topics, especially those sensitive to the Chinese government. These findings contribute to the ongoing debate surrounding TikTok’s privacy risks and its potential as a source of foreign propaganda. Despite pushback from TikTok, critics argue for stricter regulation or even a ban on the popular video app.