If you’re craving a flavorful twist to your chicken recipe, you’re in luck. There are numerous ways to add chip-crumb seasoning without the risk of contamination from salmonella bacteria. A recent viral video on TikTok showcased a unique method that caught the attention of eagle-eyed viewers.

In the video, there was a strategic cut made, indicating that the TikTokers realized their earlier mistake and adjusted their approach during production. Initially, raw and uncoated chicken was protruding from the open hole in the potato chip bags, which made the entire hack futile. However, in the later part of the video, the chicken drumsticks were evenly coated with the crushed-chip seasoning, resulting in a mouthwatering appearance.

To achieve this effect, it is advisable to crush an appropriate number of chips, combine them with other ingredients, and then coat the chicken in a mixing bowl or plastic baggie. This method ensures that the chip-crumb seasoning adheres evenly to the chicken.

The TikTok comments section was filled with astonished users who found it hard to believe what they were seeing. They marveled at how the crisps mysteriously attached themselves perfectly to the chicken. Some users questioned what would happen to the remaining chips, while others expressed their admiration for the creativity on display.

Adding chip-crumb seasoning to chicken opens up a world of delicious possibilities. With a little creativity and experimentation, you can elevate the flavor of your dish and satisfy your taste buds. So why not give this hack a try and discover the incredible combination of crunchy chips and succulent chicken?

