ByteDance Allegedly Uses ChatGPT to Develop Commercial AI Despite OpenAI Policies

ByteDance, the parent company behind TikTok, has been accused of secretly utilizing OpenAI’s ChatGPT to develop its own commercial artificial intelligence (AI) for the Chinese market. According to The Verge, ByteDance employees used ChatGPT extensively throughout the development process of their chatbot, even after being instructed to stop. This alleged violation of OpenAI’s terms of service prompted the suspension of ByteDance’s developer account.

The technology in question is ChatGPT’s application programming interface (API), which allows developers to integrate the AI into other applications. Both OpenAI and Microsoft, the company ByteDance pays for API access, have policies forbidding clients from using the chatbot to create competing models.

ByteDance reportedly attempted to obfuscate evidence of their ChatGPT use through “data desensitization.” However, internal communications obtained The Verge revealed that ByteDance developers continued to utilize the service in ways that violated OpenAI’s terms. The company even used ChatGPT-generated data for annotating and labeling data for their own project, known as “Project Seed.”

The use of AI has become a prominent battleground in the rivalry between the United States and China for technological dominance. China plans to achieve AI supremacy the end of the decade, while the U.S. seeks to maintain its own technological edge. TikTok, as China’s most successful tech export, has faced intense scrutiny in the U.S. over concerns about national security. Lawmakers have called for ByteDance to sell the app to an American company or face a ban.

As a Chinese company, ByteDance is obligated to share data with Chinese authorities and store information in China. However, TikTok claims to operate independently and denies any overt data transmission to the Chinese government. Researchers have disputed these claims, as they were unable to track the data once it reached TikTok’s servers.

While the situation between ByteDance, OpenAI, and TikTok continues to unfold, it underscores the challenges surrounding data security, international competition for AI dominance, and the ongoing tensions between the U.S. and China.