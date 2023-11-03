Fall’s Newest Beauty Trend: Cherry Cola

Move over, Pumpkin Spice Latte, there’s a new makeup trend in town. Burnt orange palettes and pigments may have dominated the beauty scene, but now it’s all about cherry cola. This deep, rich color has taken the beauty world storm, offering a bold and edgy alternative to the usual fall hues.

While the trend may have food-related origins, the cherry cola beauty look has nothing to do with the actual soda. Instead, it’s about incorporating the cola-y color into various aspects of your beauty routine. Whether it’s a swipe of vampy lipstick, a pop of dark red in your hair, or a manicure in a bold crimson shade, cherry cola adds a touch of mystery and allure to any look.

Nail artist Miss Pop describes cherry cola as a color that brings a bit of mystery to every look. It made a statement on the runways of Prabal Gurung, Brandon Maxwell, Carolina Herrera, Gucci, and Max Mara, where models sported moody manicures and bold lipstick in this rich shade.

Ready to embrace this trend for yourself? Here are three ways to make a splash in cherry cola this fall:

Cherry Cola Hair: This trend offers a stunning way to add red tones to your hair without fully committing to a vibrant red. For brunettes, it’s as simple as asking for a dark red gloss to be added to your dark brown base. This creates hints of cherry without the need for all-over hair dye. You can also consider adding reddish-purple highlights for even more impact.

Cherry Cola Lips: To achieve the perfect cherry cola lip, start lining your lips with a neutral brown lip liner, then apply burgundy lipstick. Blend out the lipstick, keeping most of the pigment in the center and softly blending the rest. For this trend, shades like Dior Rouge Dior Forever Liquid Lipstick in Forever Shock and MAC Matte Lipstick in Diva are spot-on choices.

Cherry Cola Nails: Embrace the vampy-ness of cherry cola with dark burgundy nail polish. Apply two to three coats, followed a clear top coat for added shine. Zoya Nail Polish in Alyssa, Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Color in Rouge Noir, and Essie Nail Polish in Berry Naughty are all excellent options to achieve this trendy look.

FAQ:

Q: Is cherry cola a permanent hair color?

A: Cherry cola hair can be achieved through a dark red gloss, which is a semi-permanent hair color. This means it will gradually fade over time and may require maintenance to keep the color vibrant.

Q: Can cherry cola lipstick work for any skin tone?

A: Yes, cherry cola lipstick can complement a range of skin tones. The key is to find the right undertones and intensity that best suit your complexion.

Q: How long does cherry cola nail polish last?

A: The longevity of cherry cola nail polish varies depending on factors such as the brand and application technique. Generally, with proper nail care and a top coat, it can last for up to a week or longer.