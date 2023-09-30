TikTok’s Latest Fall Food Trend: Pumpkin-Shaped Pizza Bombs

TikTok has struck again with its latest food trend, and this one is perfect for the fall season. Introducing pumpkin-shaped pizza bombs, a cute and delicious snack that has taken social media storm. With a combined total of 39.7 million views on TikTok, these savory treats are a delightful alternative to the usual Halloween sweets.

To make these pizza bombs, start dividing pizza dough into six portions and rolling each one into a ball. Flatten the dough to create a round shape. Next, add your choice of cheese and toppings, focusing them in the center of the mini pizza. Then, pull and pinch the sides of the dough together at the top to reinforce the structure of the pizza bomb.

To give the pizza bombs their distinctive pumpkin shape, use four pieces of butcher’s twine to create lines across the dough. Brush on some garlic herb butter and pop them in the oven at 400°F for about 16 minutes, or until golden brown. After they’ve cooled off, remove the twine and place a halved pretzel stick on top as the stem.

The fillings for these pizza bombs can vary, but some popular options include shredded mozzarella, ham, pepperoni, and olives. Others have experimented with ricotta, mozzarella slices, and marinara. Feel free to get creative with your preferred fillings and toppings.

One of the best things about these pumpkin-shaped pizza bombs is that they are customizable and can be enjoyed kids and adults alike. They are designed to be pulled apart and dunked in a complementary marinara sauce, making them a finger-friendly snack for any occasion.

Whether you’re hosting a Halloween party or simply craving a delicious treat, these pumpkin-shaped pizza bombs are sure to be a hit. So why not give them a try and add a touch of seasonal fun to your pizza night?

