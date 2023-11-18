TikTok’s Project Clover: Setting a New Standard for Data Security in Europe

TikTok, the popular social media platform, has experienced exponential growth in Europe over the past five years. With over 134 million monthly active users across the European Union, TikTok has not only become a space for self-expression, learning, and business but also a platform where politicians engage with their constituents. As the platform continues to expand, so does its responsibility to ensure the safety, privacy, and security of its community.

Last week, TikTok’s CEO, Shou Chew, made his second visit to Europe this year to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Ministers, and EU Commissioners. During these meetings, he discussed the company’s commitment to safety and security, particularly in relation to protecting teenagers. Chew emphasized TikTok’s dedication to countering misinformation, removing harmful content, and complying with the EU’s Digital Services Act.

One noteworthy development is Project Clover, an industry-leading initiative aimed at enhancing data security for TikTok users in Europe. The project is based on three core principles: storing European user data within Europe, implementing additional protections and restrictions, and subjecting data security procedures to independent oversight.

To achieve these goals, TikTok plans to invest €1.2 billion annually in the construction of three new data centers in Europe. The first data center in Dublin, Ireland is already operational, and migration of European user data has commenced. Two additional data centers in Norway and Ireland are currently under construction and are expected to be online next year.

Data security measures are being implemented immediately, even before the completion of these new data centers. For Project Clover, TikTok has partnered with the globally respected cybersecurity firm NCC Group. This independent security provider will audit data controls, monitor data flows, and provide independent verification.

To further bolster data security, TikTok is building additional security gateways around its European data. These gateways will determine limited access to European user data, provide additional checks and protections, and restrict access for employees based in China. Any data transmission or access will need to pass through these gateways.

NCC Group will continuously monitor these security gateways and perform source code reviews to identify potential vulnerabilities. They will also validate that only approved employees have access to limited data types and conduct ongoing security assessments of TikTok’s infrastructure.

Project Clover signifies TikTok’s commitment to go beyond regulatory compliance and establish a new standard for data security in Europe. By safeguarding European user data in a reinforced protective environment and subjecting it to independent oversight, TikTok aims to provide its thriving community with the safest and most secure platform possible.

