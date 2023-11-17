New Standards in Data Security: TikTok’s Project Clover

In just five years, TikTok has grown exponentially in Europe, attracting over 134 million monthly users who seek self-expression, learning, and business opportunities. Recognizing the tremendous responsibility that comes with such growth, TikTok is committed to building trust and ensuring the safety, privacy, and security of its community.

TikTok’s CEO, Shou Chew, recently made his second visit to Europe this year to update key European figures, including French President Emmanuel Macron, German Ministers, and EU Commissioners, on the platform’s safety and security measures. During these meetings in Brussels, Berlin, and Paris, Shou Chew emphasized TikTok’s dedication to countering misinformation, removing harmful content, and complying with the EU’s Digital Services Act.

One groundbreaking development unveiled Chew was Project Clover, an industry-leading initiative aimed at enhancing data security for European TikTok users. What sets Project Clover apart is its focus on setting new standards for data protection. Key components include storing European user data within Europe itself, implementing additional protections and restrictions around the data, and subjecting data security procedures to independent third-party oversight.

To support Project Clover, TikTok plans to invest €1.2 billion annually in the construction of three new data centers in Europe. The first data center, located in Dublin, Ireland, is already operational, with the migration of European user data underway. Additional data centers in Norway and Ireland are scheduled to become operational next year.

Even as the new data centers are being built, TikTok is actively implementing additional data security measures. This includes partnering with NCC Group, a widely respected cybersecurity firm, to conduct independent audits of data controls, provide ongoing security assessments, and monitor data flows to ensure compliance. NCC Group, accredited TIBER-EU and approved the UK National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), brings a wealth of expertise and credibility to this collaboration.

Furthermore, TikTok is securing its European data through enhanced security gateways. These gateways will tightly control and restrict access to European user data, granting it only to authorized employees. Notably, employees based in China will have no access to European restricted user data, further protecting personal information such as email addresses, phone numbers, and IP addresses. While TikTok’s European data centers are under construction, this restricted data enclave is hosted in the United States.

Through these comprehensive measures, TikTok aims to go beyond industry standards and become a trailblazer in European data security. The company’s commitment to the safety and well-being of its European community remains unwavering. By setting new standards and investing in innovative solutions, TikTok ensures that its platform remains a source of inspiration, creativity, and joy for its 134 million EU users.

FAQ

1. Why is TikTok launching Project Clover?

TikTok is launching Project Clover to enhance data security for its European users, setting new standards in the industry and ensuring the utmost protection of personal information.

2. How will Project Clover enhance data security?

Project Clover will involve storing European user data within Europe, implementing additional protections and restrictions, subjecting data security procedures to independent oversight, and constructing state-of-the-art data centers.

3. Who will monitor TikTok’s data security measures?

TikTok has partnered with NCC Group, a reputable cybersecurity firm accredited TIBER-EU and approved the UK National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), to conduct independent audits, provide ongoing security assessments, and monitor data flows.

4. Will TikTok’s European data centers be operational soon?

Yes, TikTok’s first data center in Dublin, Ireland, is already operational, and the migration of European user data is in progress. Additional data centers in Norway and Ireland are scheduled to come online next year.

5. How will access to European user data be restricted?

TikTok is implementing enhanced security gateways that tightly control and restrict access to European user data, granting it only to authorized employees. Employees based in China will have no access to European restricted user data.

Sources:



– TikTok Europe: Project Clover & Data Security