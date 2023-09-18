TikTok’s Canthal Tilt Filter: A Guide to Perfect Eyeliner Application

If you’re an avid TikTok user, you may have come across the popular canthal tilt filter that has been gaining attention recently. While some may use it to analyze and criticize their appearance, we suggest using it as a helpful tool for applying your eyeliner. Many TikTokers have already started using this filter to improve their eyeliner application techniques, and the results are impressive.

One TikToker, @jessso999, posted a video demonstrating how to use the filter as a guideline for applying winged eyeliner. By tracing the filter’s red line with eyeliner, they were able to achieve perfect-looking wings. In their video, they expressed their disbelief at how easy it was, stating that they used to spend hours perfecting their eyeliner. The filter’s red line serves as a useful reference point for both beginners and experienced eyeliner users.

Not only does the canthal tilt filter help with basic eyeliner application, but it also allows for more elaborate looks. Another TikTok user, a model and actor, tested this intriguing eyeliner filter hack. They traced the filter’s red line with black eyeliner and used those slim, elegant lines as a baseline for creating more dramatic wings. The end result was striking and appeared as if it had been professionally done. The TikToker, pleased with the outcome, stated that the filter flattered their eyes and officially converted them to using this technique.

Whether you’re a beginner or an expert in applying eyeliner, TikTok’s canthal tilt filter can be a useful tool in achieving the perfect look. From simple winged eyeliner to more complex designs, this filter provides a helpful guideline for creating stunning eye makeup looks. So, grab your eyeliner and start exploring the possibilities that this filter has to offer.

