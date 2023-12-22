Travel Vlogger Explores the World Through Rent Prices

A viral vlogger named Caleb Simpson has captured the attention of viewers on TikTok with his unique series, “How much do you pay for rent?” Simpson, who hails from North Carolina, travels to different cities around the world and asks locals about their monthly rent, giving viewers a glimpse into the cost of living in various places.

With major cities like London, Paris, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Los Angeles, and Miami on his list, Simpson’s subjects pay rents ranging from as low as $500 to as high as $20,000. In some instances, he has even had the opportunity to tour the homes of celebrities such as Scarlett Johansson, Barbara Corcoran, and Vinny Guadagnino from Jersey Shore.

Simpson’s series has gained him a significant following, with people stopping him on the street for pictures and recognition. The vlogger explains that his motivation for starting the series was to explore and learn from people, as well as to visit places he had never been before. “It’s really just a way to get more information, really, just see more about the world and people in general,” he shared.

Getting people to agree to participate in the series was initially challenging, with many New Yorkers dismissing him. However, Simpson persisted and eventually found success. The turning point came when Barbara Corcoran, known from the TV show “Shark Tank,” reached out to collaborate with him. The video showcasing Corcoran’s Manhattan apartment garnered millions of views, providing Simpson with a boost in popularity.

While Simpson recognizes the ever-evolving nature of content creation, he emphasizes the importance of staying true to his mission: highlighting everyday people and their stories. He has expanded his content beyond rent prices to include celebrity pizza reviews and a cash-cab trivia game. However, his focus remains on the fascinating lives and experiences of others.

Through his series, Caleb Simpson has created a platform that not only entertains but also offers insights into the diverse costs of living in different parts of the world. It serves as a reminder that there is much to learn from the everyday people we encounter.