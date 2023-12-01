TikTok’s CEO Engages with Jewish Groups to Address Anti-Israel Concerns

In recent weeks, TikTok’s CEO, Shou Chew, has been actively involved in addressing concerns about the app’s alleged promotion of anti-Israel and antisemitic content. Through a series of in-person meetings and video calls, Mr. Chew has engaged with prominent Jewish groups and leaders to listen to their concerns and explain the company’s efforts to combat misinformation and hate speech.

Organized TikTok, these meetings have included discussions with organizations such as the American Jewish Committee, UJA-Federation of New York, and the Anti-Defamation League. Mr. Chew has also participated in a call with Jewish tech and business leaders, including notable figures from Tinder, Bonobos, and Facebook. During these interactions, Mr. Chew emphasized his willingness to listen and provided insights into TikTok’s content moderation practices.

TikTok, like many other social networks, has faced criticism for spreading misinformation and hate speech. However, due to its ownership ByteDance, a Chinese company, and its growing influence as a news source among younger Americans, TikTok has received heightened scrutiny. Lawmakers have renewed calls for regulation or even a ban on the app, suggesting that Beijing may influence the content it promotes.

Prominent Jewish groups, such as the UJA-Federation of New York, recognized the opportunity to communicate their concerns to TikTok’s leadership. They emphasized the importance of addressing these issues during this sensitive time. TikTok has emphasized its commitment to fighting antisemitism on the platform and has taken steps to hire more Arabic and Hebrew-speaking moderators. The company has also collaborated with Jewish and Muslim groups to identify instances of hate speech and has removed millions of videos that violated its content rules.

While TikTok did not confirm its involvement in the meetings or comment on the discussions, the company has introduced measures to mitigate the spread of inaccurate information. Users are now greeted with a warning message when searching for terms related to the Israel-Hamas conflict, directing them to seek reliable news sources. Similarly, the hashtag #FromTheRiverToTheSea, considered many as promoting the eradication of Israel, generates a message urging users to consider the power of words.

TikTok’s engagement with Jewish groups signifies its willingness to address concerns and work towards a safer and more responsible platform. The involvement of its CEO in these discussions demonstrates the company’s investment in finding effective solutions. As other social media platforms face similar challenges, TikTok’s commitment to combating hate speech and misinformation may serve as an example for the industry.

FAQs