Revolutionary Combination: Bubble Potato Pillows Combine the Best of Gnocchi and Tater Tots

Potato lovers rejoice! There’s a new viral TikTok trend that merges two iconic potato dishes into one delicious creation: Bubble Potato Pillows. These crispy and pillowy treats are a fusion of the comforting texture of gnocchi and the nostalgic appeal of tater tots. Originally shared user @msshiandmrhe, the video showcasing bubble potato pillows has gained over 10 million likes and thousands of comments.

The secret to these delectable morsels lies in the unique cooking techniques employed the creator. They peeled the potatoes using a clever trick involving thin ridges cut around the middle, followed boiling and an ice bath to easily remove the skin. The potatoes were then mashed using a garlic press, resulting in a light and airy texture. This method sets bubble potato pillows apart from traditional mashed potatoes and contributes to their success.

But what truly makes bubble potato pillows stand out is their double-frying process. Inspired the famous pommes soufflées, the original potato pillow, this technique involves frying the sliced potatoes in hot oil at a lower temperature, causing them to puff up. After a cooling period, the potatoes are fried once more at a higher temperature until they achieve a golden and crunchy exterior. The result is a delightful combination of fluffy and crispy textures that make these pillows truly irresistible.

For those looking to try their hand at making bubble potato pillows, the original TikTok recipe suggests using glutinous rice flour as a binding agent. This type of rice flour, known for its sticky quality, contributes to the tender texture of the potatoes inside their crispy shell.

As with any culinary creation, there are variations and options to explore. Bubble potato pillows serve as a versatile canvas for various toppings and sauces. Experiment with different spices, herbs, or even cheese to customize your pillow experience. The possibilities are endless!

FAQ:

Q: Can I make bubble potato pillows without double-frying?

A: Yes, you can! If you prefer a healthier alternative, you can prepare bubble potato pillows using an air fryer. Cook them at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for approximately 18 minutes for optimal results.

Q: Can I fill the pillows with cheese?

A: While it’s tempting to add cheese inside the pillows, the creator advises against it unless you’re using an air fryer. If you decide to use an air fryer, placing the cheese on top of the bubble potato pillows yields better results.

Intrigued the combination of gnocchi and tater tots? Give bubble potato pillows a try and discover the perfect balance of crunch and fluffiness in one delightful bite.