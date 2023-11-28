The Drama of TikTok Close Friends: Insights Into Online Discourse

When drama unfolds online, it seldom manages to break through the boundaries of its platform and capture the attention of the broader internet. However, a recent incident on TikTok managed to do just that, as a viral video sparked a debate about the ethics of Close Friends lists on Instagram. While the original article focused on the personal accounts of the individuals involved, we will explore the broader implications of this drama and highlight the complexities of online friendships and boundaries.

The incident was set in motion when TikTok user @kelly_kim, also known as Kelly, vented about her decision to cut off a former friend, identified as @joannayeonlee or Jo, “cold turkey.” The crux of their falling out revolved around Jo’s actions on Instagram, particularly her inclusion of Kelly’s future partner in her Close Friends list. In the world of Instagram, this was seen some as a breach of the unspoken code of conduct among friends.

Kelly went on to accuse Jo of posting “attention traps” on her Close Friends, suggesting that she was attempting to catch the eye of Kelly’s partner. She also expressed her discomfort when Jo borrowed a hoodie from her boyfriend and shared it on social media for an extended period. These incidents, among others, led Kelly to sever ties with Jo.

In response, Jo defended herself stating that she added Kelly’s boyfriend to her Close Friends list along with their circle of mutual friends. She emphasized that for her, Close Friends did not hold significant meaning and was simply a way to share content with close acquaintances. Jo also addressed the accusation of attention traps, denying any intention of seeking romantic attention through her posts.

The drama sparked a heated discourse among viewers, many of whom took sides and shared their opinions on the matter. Some agreed with Kelly’s decision to cut off Jo, while others sympathized with Jo’s perspective. Interestingly, this debate expanded beyond TikTok and found its way onto other social media platforms, where users expressed their thoughts on the dynamics of friendships and relationships.

The incident raised questions about the relevance and purpose of Close Friends lists on Instagram. Is it a tool exclusive to the closest of friends, or can it encompass a broader network of acquaintances? Opinions vary, with some believing that it should be reserved for the most intimate connections, while others argue that it can serve as a means to build a strong support network.

Regardless of individual opinions, this drama highlights the complex nature of online relationships and the blurred boundaries that often accompany them. It serves as a reminder that navigating friendships and social dynamics in the digital age can be fraught with challenges.

FAQ:

Q: What is a Close Friends list on Instagram?

A: Instagram’s Close Friends feature allows users to create a private list of followers with whom they can share exclusive posts or stories.

Q: What are attention traps on Instagram?

A: Attention traps refer to posts or content shared on social media platforms with the intention of garnering attention or engaging with a specific audience.

Q: Why did the TikTok video go viral?

A: The TikTok video went viral because it resonated with viewers who have experienced similar friendship dynamics or had strong opinions about boundaries in online relationships.

Q: How did the drama extend beyond TikTok?

A: Users took the conversation to other social media platforms, such as X (formerly Twitter), where they expressed their thoughts and shared personal experiences related to friendships and relationships.

Q: Should friends and partners be friends on social media?

A: Opinions on this vary. Some people believe that friends and partners should maintain separate online relationships, while others view befriending each other as a way to build a stronger support network. Ultimately, this is a personal choice that depends on individual circumstances and dynamics.