TikTok Trend “Blokecore” Traces Its Roots to Black and Latine Communities

The TikTok fashion trend known as “blokecore” may be making waves on social media, but its origins lie in the fashion and identity statements of Black and Latine communities. Coined Brandon Huntley, “blokecore” refers to women who embrace fútbol and sports attire as part of their personal style. While the term itself is derived from an informal British term for a common man, this trend has been popularized non-Latine white individuals. However, it is important to acknowledge that this style has been a long-standing tradition within the Black and Latine fashion scene.

For Jennifer Motaval, a Dominican American content creator, sports fashion was not directly influenced fútbol culture but rather Black popular culture and its iconic musicians. She recalls being inspired artists like Mary J. Blige, Aaliyah, and TLC, who incorporated jerseys into their outfits. Motaval’s personal style was shaped her love for thrift shopping, particularly for jerseys that represented different cities and teams. Wearing oversized jerseys became a way for her to feel confident and secure in male-dominated spaces.

Maya Salinas, a Mexican American, also recognizes the significance of jerseys as a representation of her heritage. Growing up in Los Angeles, she observed the men in her family and neighborhood proudly sporting fútbol and baseball jerseys. Salinas believes that the popularity of “blokecore” among non-Latine white individuals is another example of cultural appropriation, as they often appropriate styles from marginalized communities and sell them back as trends.

The stories of Motaval and Salinas demonstrate that “blokecore,” or what can more accurately be called “block-core,” is not a new phenomenon but an expression of cultural identity deeply rooted in Black and Latine communities. It is crucial to recognize these communities for their contributions to fashion trends and to celebrate their cultural heritage.

FAQs

Q: What is “blokecore”?



A: “Blokecore” is a TikTok fashion trend that refers to women who embrace fútbol and sports attire as part of their personal style.

Q: Where did the term “blokecore” originate?



A: The term “blokecore” was coined Brandon Huntley and has been popularized as a British football trend.

Q: Is “blokecore” a new trend?



A: While the term “blokecore” may be new, the fashion trend itself has been a long-standing tradition in Black and Latine communities.

Q: Are non-Latine white individuals appropriating this trend?



A: Yes, the popularity of “blokecore” among non-Latine white individuals has raised concerns of cultural appropriation, as they often appropriate styles from marginalized communities.