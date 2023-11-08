Unleash Your Inner Goth: The Black Nail Trend

All products and services featured are independently chosen editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

You’ve probably heard about the red nail theory, how a bold scarlet hue can make heads turn. But what if you’re seeking the opposite? What if you want to be seen as mysterious, a little spooky, and ignored the cisgender male gaze? That’s where the black nail theory comes in. Lately, it seems like everyone on TikTok is flocking to salons for black nails, but not in the emo way we did as teenagers.

According to popular TikTok videos, black nails boost confidence and make people feel like badasses. It’s a whole new level of empowerment. @biryanibby_ claims, “First of all, my hands have never looked better. I feel cool and powerful. It matches everything. It’s just such a vibe.” And @wabbyrose exclaims, “I’m feeling confident. I don’t know if it’s the nails, but something just came over me,” after leaving the salon with inky black talons.

Forget the red nail theory; the black nail theory is the perfect male repellent, according to @janell.roberts. It gives off Wednesday Addams vibes in the best way possible. But you don’t have to spend a fortune at a salon to achieve this look. Black nails are totally DIY-friendly. With a matte or glossy topcoat, you can create nails that rival the work of a professional nail artist.

To get started on your black nail journey, we’ve rounded up some of the coolest black nail polish options for you to shop. Check out Sally Hansen Hard as Nails Color in Black Heart. This glossy black not only looks badass but also strengthens your nails over time. If you want a quick-dry formula, try Wet n Wild Fast Dry AF Nail Polish in Black Throwing Shade. Along with its quick-drying capability, it delivers a deep black shade.

Looking for luxury? Chanel Le Vernis in 161 Le Diable en Chanel offers a black nail polish experience like no other. And if you’re ready to trade in your Lincoln Park After Dark, OPI Nail Lacquer in Black Onyx is the perfect inky replacement. For those who want to splurge, Gucci Vernis à Ongles Nail Polish in 700 Crystal Black promises a high-end polish that you’ll cherish all season long. So go ahead, unleash your inner goth and embrace the black nail trend.

