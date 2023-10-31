New TikTok Dance Craze: The Beckham Test

TikTok, the social media platform known for its viral dance challenges, has a new craze sweeping through its community. This time, it’s not about specific moves but rather about testing the strength of relationships with the “Beckham test.”

The inspiration for this dance challenge comes from a 24-second clip in Netflix’s documentary series about footballer David Beckham’s life. The clip shows David and his wife Victoria Beckham dancing to “Islands In The Stream” Dolly Parton. TikTok users were captivated this sweet moment and started emulating it with their partners.

To participate in the Beckham test, users play “Islands In The Stream” at random moments during the day and observe their partner’s reaction. The goal is to see how willing their significant other is to join in an impromptu dance session. Whether it’s dancing right away or taking a little longer to understand the assignment, each response adds to the fun.

The Beckham test has gained significant traction on TikTok, with the hashtags #Beckhamtest and #Beckhamchallenge amassing over 4 million views combined. This adorable trend showcases the power of music and dance in strengthening relationships and creating shared moments of joy.

If you’re looking to try the Beckham test yourself, all you need is the song and a camera to capture the priceless reactions. It’s a lighthearted way to add some fun and spontaneity to your relationship, just like the Beckhams have done in their 24-year marriage.

So join the TikTok community and take the Beckham test with your partner. Dance like nobody’s watching and create memories that will last a lifetime.

